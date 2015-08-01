LONDON Aug 1 South Korean Ko Jin-young and Teresa Lu of Taiwan shared the lead after the third round of the Women's British Open at Turnberry on Saturday.

Both players carded three-under-par 69s to finish level on 208, eight under, one ahead of overnight leader Suzann Pettersen of Norway (72).

Japan's Mika Miyazato was in fourth place at the Scottish links course on 210, one ahead of world number one Park In-bee (69) of South Korea, second-ranked Lydia Ko (72) of New Zealand and Australian Minjee Lee (70).

Melissa Reid (69) was flying the flag for Britain on 212, the same mark as South Korean Ryu So-yeon (73).

Reid finished in style, hitting a majestic three-wood to 12 feet and sinking her eagle putt at the 17th before ramming home a birdie putt of 18 feet at the last.

"I'm not too far off. If I can just sort out the first few holes where I've been dropping shots then I've certainly got a chance," the 27-year-old Englishwoman told reporters at the women's major.

"I feel like I'm putting really well and my swing feels good so I'm going to go out there tomorrow and give it my best shot." (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Toby Davis)