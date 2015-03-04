LONDON, March 4 Royal St George's, one of three male-only clubs on the British Open rota, has voted to allow women members for the first time, British media reported on Wednesday.

"The Royal St George's Golf Club is pleased to announce that, following an extraordinary general meeting held on 14th February 2015 and a subsequent ballot of the full members of the Club, a resolution to alter the Club's rules to make ladies eligible for membership has been duly passed," the club said in a statement.

It added a "decisive 90 percent" voted in favour of women being eligible for membership.

Royal St George's, founded in 1887 and located in the south-east England county of Kent, last hosted the British Open in 2011 when it was won by European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke.

Muirfield and Royal Troon are the remaining British Open courses to have male-only membership policies.

Troon may start allowing women members in time for the 2016 championship.

The club announced last month it was undertaking a "comprehensive review to consider the most appropriate membership policy for the future". (Writing by Justin Palmer,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)