RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30 Opening round play at the LPGA's first major of the season was suspended by high winds on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.

Winds of 25 miles per hour (40 kph) and gusts of 35 mph were blowing when play at the ANA Inspiration was halted at 3:16 p.m. PT (2216 GMT) with players allowed to finish their holes before being taken back to the clubhouse.

The suspension was being treated as temporary, although some forecasts had predicted winds reaching 60 mph in the California desert area.

Karine Icher of France had the early clubhouse lead after firing a five-under-par 67 in the morning wave.

American Michelle Wie and South Koreans Ryu So-yeon, Park Sung-hyun and 17-year-old amateur Seong Eun-jeong were a further shot back. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)