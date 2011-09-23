UPDATE 1-Golf-Matsuyama defends Phoenix Open title with playoff win
First back-to-back Phoenix winner in four decades
DUNSANY, Ireland, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Europe's Suzann Pettersen holed an eight-foot birdie putt at the 18th in the final match to win a point and put her team level with the United States at 2-2 after the opening series of foursomes at the Solheim Cup on Friday.
Pettersen and Sophie Gustafson, ahead most of the day, lost the 17th to a par but they bounced back with a three at the 18th to snatch the win over Juli Inkster and Brittany Lang at Killeen Castle.
"It was great to hear the cheers on the 18th," said a delighted Pettersen, who is playing in her sixth Solheim Cup. "Sophie played a great shot and it was such a good feeling to hole the putt."
On a day of swinging fortunes, the greatest turnaround belonged to Americans Paula Creamer and Brittany Lincicome as they battled back to snatch an unexpected point in the second match.
The English pair of Karen Stupples and Melissa Reid had looked to be in control at two up with four to play but they lost the 15th to a birdie, the 17th to a par and took six down the 18th after Stupples hit her drive into rough and bunkered the third shot. It was a one-hole victory for Creamer and Lincicome.
Michelle Wie and Cristie Kerr gave the U.S. the first point in the top match with a 2 and 1 win over Maria Hjorth and Anna Nordqvist, but Catriona Matthew and rookie Azahara Munoz hit back for Europe with a 3 and 2 victory over Stacy Lewis and Angela Stanford in the third match.
