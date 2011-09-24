By Elspeth Burnside
two points ahead of the U.S. after taking the second day
foursomes 2 ½ - 1 ½ in the Solheim Cup at Killeen Castle on
Saturday.
The results meant Europe went into the afternoon fourballs
leading the defending champions 7-5.
It was a great day for the four Swedes in Alison Nicholas's
team, with 22-year-old Caroline Hedwall proving she has a real
future.
Playing alongside the experienced Sophie Gustafson and with
her twin sister, Jacquleine, as her caddie, the youngster helped
hand out a 6 and 5 thrashing to Stacy Lewis and Angela Stanford
in the top foursome.
The pair had won 5 and 4 in Friday's afternoon fourballs,
and Hedwall, already a three-time winner in her first
professional season, said: "This is just unbelievable. Sophie is
such a great person to play with. She is self-confident and that
rubs off on me. She is also so calm."
In the third match, Anna Nordqvist and Maria Hjorth gathered
the second European point with a 3 and 2 victory over Juli
Inskster and Brittany Lang.
America are aiming to make it four wins in a row and Morgan
Pressel and Ryann O'Toole, a surprise captain's wild card
selection, produced a stunning late run to beat Karen Stupples
and Christel Boeljon 3 and 2.
All square after 13 holes, the youngsters won the 14th and
15th with birdies and the 16th with a par to close out the
match.
In the bottom match, Catriona Matthew and Azahara Munoz
earned a half point against Paula Creamer and Cristie Kerr, the
two Americans who are set to play in all five series.
