DUNSANY, Ireland, Sept 25 American Cristie Kerr was forced to pull out of the Solheim Cup with an injured wrist on Sunday, handing the first singles points in the women's golf event to Europe's Karen Stupples.

"I'm devastated that I can't play and help my team," said Kerr after walking off the practice range in tears. "I tried my best but I couldn't hold the golf club."

Kerr, who was suffering from severe tendinitis in her right wrist, had been due to play Stupples in the final match of the 12 singles at Killeen.

The teams began the day at 8-all, with the United States needing six points to retain the Cup and Europe requiring 6-1/2 to regain it for the first time since 2003.

The 33-year-old Kerr tried to warm up but had to withdraw. Under the rules, she forfeited the point.

Stupples sympathised with her opponent. "I'm gutted for her and gutted for me. I was ready to play and I think we would have had a fantastic game."

U.S. captain Rosie Jones said the team had been concerned about Kerr on Friday morning, although she played in the foursomes and fourballs on the first two days.

"She started on anti-inflammatory on Friday night and felt better," said Jones. "The wrist is just due to fatigue and it is too painful."

