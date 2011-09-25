By Elspeth Burnside
| DUNSANY, Ireland, Sept 25
DUNSANY, Ireland, Sept 25 American
Cristie Kerr was forced to pull out of the Solheim Cup with an
injured wrist on Sunday, handing the first singles points in the
women's golf event to Europe's Karen Stupples.
"I'm devastated that I can't play and help my team," said
Kerr after walking off the practice range in tears. "I tried my
best but I couldn't hold the golf club."
Kerr, who was suffering from severe tendinitis in her right
wrist, had been due to play Stupples in the final match of the
12 singles at Killeen.
The teams began the day at 8-all, with the United States
needing six points to retain the Cup and Europe requiring 6-1/2
to regain it for the first time since 2003.
The 33-year-old Kerr tried to warm up but had to withdraw.
Under the rules, she forfeited the point.
Stupples sympathised with her opponent. "I'm gutted for her
and gutted for me. I was ready to play and I think we would
have had a fantastic game."
U.S. captain Rosie Jones said the team had been concerned
about Kerr on Friday morning, although she played in the
foursomes and fourballs on the first two days.
"She started on anti-inflammatory on Friday night and felt
better," said Jones. "The wrist is just due to fatigue and it is
too painful."
