* Davies eclipses Sorenstam
* Score 8-8 heading into singles
By Elspeth Burnside
DUNSANY, Ireland, Sept 24 Laura Davies set a
Solheim Cup points record with a fourball victory alongside
Melissa Reid as Europe and United States were locked together at
8-8 on Saturday.
One point behind overnight and trailing 7-5 after the
morning foursomes, the American holders battled back by winning
three of the four afternoon fourballs.
The only player to compete in all 12 Solheim team events,
the 47-year-old Davies reached 24 1/2 points to overtake Swede
Annika Sorenstam as the most successful player in the women's
version of the Ryder Cup.
The Briton did it in style too as she and Reid defeated
Michelle Wie and Brittany Lang 4 & 3.
"It was a bit embarrassing not to have the most points when
I've played in every match so it's great to have made it,"
Davies told reporters.
"It's cleared the pressure and now I can relax a bit more
without that extra edge in the singles on Sunday."
With four birdies in a row from the third, Davies and fellow
Englishwoman Reid were four up at the turn.
Rookie Reid, 24, then made sure of her first Solheim point
by eagling the long 12th from eight feet to make up for two
agonising final-green defeats on Friday.
GOOD FRIENDS
"Laura is the reason I took up golf," said Reid. "I always
looked up to her and now it's so nice that we are good friends.
"It's great that I helped her break the record and also get
my first point."
The closest fourball match featured U.S. pair Cristie Kerr
and Morgan Pressel against world number two Suzann Pettersen and
Caroline Hedwall.
Kerr and Pressel were two up with four to play but Hedwall
made a winning birdie at the long 15th and Pettersen jigged
around the green and sent the home fans into raptures by downing
a 35-foot birdie putt at the short 16th.
Pressel silenced the crowd by rolling home an eight-foot
birdie putt to win the 17th and the Americans hung on for a
one-up victory.
Paula Creamer, who is set to play in all five matches for
the U.S. this week, retained her unbeaten record at Killeen
Castle with a 3 & 1 win over Maria Hjorth and Azahara Munoz in
the final fourball alongside Brittany Lincicome.
The overall score was 8-8 at the same stage at Rich Harvest
Farms in Illinois two years ago before the U.S. went on to win
16-12.
In the morning foursomes, Hedwall and Sophie Gustafson won
the top match for Europe before fellow Swedes Hjorth and Anna
Nordqvist also triumphed in the third game.
Munoz and Catriona Matthew halved with Kerr and Creamer
while Pressel and Ryann O'Toole breezed past Karen Stupples and
Christel Boeljon 3 & 2.
