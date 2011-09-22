UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth seizes six-shot lead at Pebble Beach
Feb 11 Jordan Spieth putted superbly on Pebble Beach’s bumpy, rain-softened greens to surge six strokes clear after the third round of the weather-hit AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.
Sept 22 Pairings for Friday's foursomes matches at the Solheim Cup at Killeen Castle in Ireland (European pairings first): Maria Hjorth/Anna Nordqvist v Michelle Wie/Cristie Kerr Karen Stupples/Melissa Reid v Paula Creamer/Brittany Lincicome Catriona Matthew/Azahara Munoz v Stacy Lewis/Angela Stanford Suzann Pettersen/Sophie Gustafson v Brittany Lang/Juli Inkster (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday in Pebble Beach, California -10 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 65 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 70 64 Jason Day (Australia) 69 64 -6 Rick Lamb (U.S.) 68 70 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 66 Pat Perez (U.S.) 73 64 -5 Alex Cejka (Germany) 72 66
Feb 11 U.S. President Donald Trump will play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida on Saturday, a leisurely match-up that should prove to be "a very good game" based on their respective golfing skills, says esteemed swing coach David Leadbetter.