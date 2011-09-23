(adds draw for Saturday's foursomes)

Sept 23 Results of Friday's afternoon fourballs and morning foursomes on day one of the Solheim Cup between Europe and the United States at Killeen Castle, Ireland (European names first).

Europe lead the United States 4 1/2 - 3 1/2

Fourballs Laura Davies/Melissa Reid lost to Morgan Pressel/Paula Creamer - 1 up Catriona Matthew/Sandra Gal v Christina Kim/Ryann O'Toole - A/S Sophie Gustafson/Caroline Hedwall beat Vicky Hurst/Brittany Lincicome - 5&4 Suzann Pettersen/Anna Nordqvist beat Cristie Kerr/Michelle Wie - 2 up

- -

Foursomes Maria Hjorth/Anna Nordqvist lost to Michelle Wie/Cristie Kerr - 2&1 Karen Stupples/Melissa Reid lost to Paula Creamer/Brittany Lincicome - 1 up Catriona Matthew/Azahara Munoz beat Stacy Lewis/Angela Stanford - 3&2 Suzann Pettersen/Sophie Gustafson beat Brittany Lang/Juli Inkster - 1 up

- -

Saturday foursomes (Europe names first) Caroline Hedwall and Sophie Gustafson v Angela Stanford and Stacy Lewis Karen Stupples and Christel Boeljon v Morgan Pressel and Ryann O'Toole Maria Hjorth and Anna Nordqvist v Brittany Lang and Juli Inkster Catriona Matthew and Azahara Munoz v Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer (Edited by Tom Pilcher)