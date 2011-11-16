LONDON Nov 16 Tiger Woods will make his
debut in the Abu Dhabi Championship next year in what will be
his only competitive appearance in the Middle East, tournament
organisers said on Wednesday.
Woods has reshuffled his schedule to play at the
$2.7-million event rather than his usual season-opener, the
Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines.
Both tournaments are scheduled for Jan 26-29.
"I've heard a lot about Abu Dhabi and the Championship
which is a favourite among many of the players who return each
year," Woods said in a statement.
"I'm looking forward to 2012 and what I hope will be a great
year of golf for me."
According to tournament organisers, Woods is not scheduled
to play in any other tournament in the Middle East, which would
mean he will miss the Dubai Desert Classic where he has played
six times since 2001.
The American was fined at this year's event after being
filmed spitting several times.
"We are confident that record crowds will gather to see
Tiger Woods make his Abu Dhabi debut in what will be his only
competitive Middle East appearance of the year," Faisal Al
Sheikh, events manager at the Abu Dhabi Tourism Authority, said.
Woods will be joined in Abu Dhabi by reigning major winners
Charl Schwartzel of South Africa, Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke
as well as their British compatriot and current world number one
Luke Donald.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)