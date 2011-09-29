By Alex Borthwick
| SINGAPORE, Sept 29
SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Tiger Woods will not be the
star of the show when he joins the United States team for
November's Presidents Cup, three-time Masters champion and
former world number one Nick Faldo said on Thursday.
"Well everything has affected him, he's had two seasons now
with total up and down, very little golf," Faldo told Reuters in
an interview at the Singapore Island Country Club.
"From his self-imprisonment and getting away from the first
troubles, then to physical injuries and now the swing change,
he's bombarded himself over these last couple of years.
"So I was quite surprised he got picked for the Presidents
Cup; he's only had six competitive rounds since the Masters and
still obviously a lot's going on, still struggling to find the
swing."
Faldo, in Singapore representing the Augusta National event
at the Asian Amateur Championships, where the winner will gain a
place at next year's Masters, said Woods was a surprise
inclusion in the U.S. team given his lack of competitive rounds
coupled with his well-publicised personal issues.
The former world number one, who has failed to add to his 14
Major titles since his victory at the 2008 U.S. Open, has
plummeted to 49th in the rankings.
"The big difference is there's no foregone conclusions,
there's no certainties, whereas before he lead something like 68
times and won 66 of them," said the 54-year-old Faldo.
"That's all changed. Now when he gets in position -- and
he's only been in position once at the Masters -- this year he
realised he's not competing against one guy anymore, trying to
beat Phil (Mickelson) or Ernie (Els), they're coming at him a
dozen at a time.
LITTLE THINGS
"Tiger now has to join the party to make it happen and so
far he hasn't found the consistency in his game to put himself
under competitive pressure," he continued.
"The bottom line (is), his next win, wherever it is, will
probably be his greatest win of his life to him personally.
"You have to find out, which you can't put your finger on,
the little things that happen that create a win on a Sunday
afternoon, whether it's you, someone else, a certain putt, a
certain shot that has to be pulled off, and he hasn't felt that
for a while, hasn't felt it for a couple of years," added the
Englishman.
Woods, who has been trying to rebuild his golf swing and his
private life since the break-up of his marriage, has said he
will play in the Oct. 6-9 Frys.com Open in California and the
Nov. 10-13 Australian Open before the Presidents Cup.
Faldo said he expected Major titles from the British trio at
the top of the world rankings - Luke Donald, Lee Westwood and
Rory McIlroy. Only Northern Irishman McIlroy, who took the U.S.
Open at the age of 22 in June, has so far won a Major.
"Lee has given himself some opportunities but hasn't been
able to convert them and Luke has really progressed really
rapidly over the last couple of years," he said.
"And obviously there's Rory who is different, he's special,
anybody who wins a Major under 25 and the way he recovered from
the Masters to then go (to the U.S. Open) and win was
incredible.
"You've got to say yes to all of them (winning a major) but
you're going to lean more to Rory because he has basically got
another 15-year window."