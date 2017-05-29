May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.

Woods, a former top-ranked golfer who is second on the all-time list with 14 major titles, was taken into custody at about 3 a.m. (0700 GMT) near his Jupiter Island home and released hours later on his own recognizance, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

Woods, who had his fourth back surgery in April, said last week that he felt better than he had in years and had no plans to retire from competitive golf. (Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Paul Simao)