Jan 9 Tiger Woods will make his 2012 PGA
Tour debut at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am next month, the
former world number one said on Monday.
For Woods, who is kickstarting his 2012 campaign at the Jan.
26-29 Abu Dhabi Championship, it will be his first appearance in
the Feb. 9-12 tournament since 2002.
"It will be fun going back," Woods said in a statement on
his website. "It's always been one of my favorite spots."
The winner of 71 PGA Tour titles and 14 major championships
last played at Pebble Beach in the 2010 U.S. Open, where he tied
for fourth.
Woods ended the 2011 season by winning the Chevron World
Challenge, an unofficial 18-man event the he hosted, to snap a
two-year winless drought while he struggled for fitness and form
with his private life in tatters.
"It was great to finish 2011 strong," said Woods. "More
importantly, it's good to be healthy again, and I'm hoping to
get off to a fast start."
(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by
Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)