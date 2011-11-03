SINGAPORE Nov 3 Former world number one Tiger
Woods said on Thursday he was fortunate to have been picked by
U.S. captain Fred Couples for the Presidents Cup defence in
Australia later this month.
Woods, winner of 14 majors and considered one of the finest
players ever, has tumbled to 56th in the world rankings and not
won a single title since the explosive revelation of his marital
infidelities at the end of 2009.
The dramatic collapse has left many questioning his
inclusion by Couples ahead of the likes of U.S. PGA Championship
winner Keegan Bradley for the matches against an International
team at the Royal Melbourne club from Nov. 17-20.
"I'm honoured to be picked," Woods, who has played every
Presidents Cup since 1998, told reporters in Singapore on
Thursday. "Freddie had plenty of different candidates he could
have chosen, I'm lucky to be on the team, we have a great team.
"I know I have got four starts guaranteed and I'm looking
forward to getting out there and seeing who is going to be my
partner and then obviously gelling and then hopefully winning
our matches."
Woods, 35, finished 128th on the PGA Tour money list this
season after making just nine starts following his self-imposed
exile at the start of the year and knee and Achilles injuries.
The last of those nine starts came at the Frys.com Open last
month, where he finished tied for 30th, but Woods was happy that
the work he had been putting in on remodelling his swing was
beginning to pay off.
"I was very pleased with what I worked on going into Fry's,
unfortunately I did it in streaks, I wasn't as consistent as I
wanted to be," he added. "I would get in these nice grooves for
nine or 10 holes then I would lose it for two or three holes.
"That is something we have been working on, I have been
playing a ton of golf at home, when I have played, a minimum of
36 holes.
"So I have been getting out there and just getting my
playing instincts back, something I hadn't done all summer as I
have obviously been injured."
STRUGGLED
Woods will have the opportunity to justify his inclusion in
the team when he takes part in the Australia Open next week and
the fact that he has been made joint favourite for the Sydney
tournament elicited a big laugh from the American.
The 2009 Australia Masters title was the last of his wins
and he said hoped to emulate Sergio Garcia, who won back-to-back
European Tour events last month to end a three-year title
drought.
"He went through a period where he struggled a little bit
and he has come out the other end," Woods said. "Golf is, we
play for such a long time, you know it is cyclical in that way
you don't play well all the time.
"We all go through it, unfortunately I have gone through it
the last couple of years where I really haven't played as well
as I like, made some changes in my swing and obviously I have
been hurt, that kind of all added to it.
"Now I'm healthy, playing again, playing more and playing
consistently so I'm looking forward to the end of this year and
going into next year."
