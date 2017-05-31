May 30 Golfing great Jack Nicklaus says Tiger Woods “needs all of our help” after he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence early on Monday.

A police report released on Tuesday said Woods was asleep at the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz stopped on a Florida road and did not know where he was. Woods, 41, has blamed the incident on medications.

Nicklaus said during a news conference on Tuesday ahead of his Memorial Tournament that he felt bad for the former world number one.

“Tiger’s a friend, he’s been great for the game of golf and I think he needs all of our help. We wish him well,” said the 77-year-old.

Woods, who has 79 PGA Tour wins and 14 major titles, has competed in just 19 events on the Tour since the end of 2013 due to injuries. His goal of breaking the record of 18 major championships held by Nicklaus looks increasingly unlikely.

“Tiger, I always thought, was going to break my record. I don’t know what’s going to happen (now),” Nicklaus said.

“Does anybody want to see their record broken? Of course not. But do I want to see somebody not have the ability because of physical problems? I don’t like that at all. I feel bad for him that it’s happened.” (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)