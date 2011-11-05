* New Zealander ended association with Woods in July
SHANGHAI, Nov 5 Australia's Adam Scott stood by
his caddy Steve Williams in Shanghai on Saturday as golf sought
a quick resolution to the controversy surrounding the New
Zealander's racist remark about Tiger Woods.
At the Annual Caddy Awards dinner in China on Friday,
Williams went on stage to receive the prize for the season's
best celebration after Scott's Bridgestone Invitational win in
August and made an extremely derogatory comment about his former
employer.
The remark was made to a private audience which included
members of the media and threatened to overshadow the HSBC
Champions, the final World Golf Championship (WGC) event of the
season.
However, after sleeping on the comment, Williams issued a
clear apology to American Woods on his website on Saturday
before caddying for Scott in the third round at the Sheshan
International Club.
After shooting a 69 to sit three shots behind leader Fredrik
Jacobson, Scott resisted calls to fire the man he hired in
August after Williams had parted company with long-time employer
Woods.
"Steve issued a statement and apologised and did the right
thing," Scott told reporters.
"That's all there is to say about that from my side of
things. He did the right thing and its not an issue for me.
"I disagree that he should be sacked. I think everything in
that room last night was all in good spirits and bit of fun and
I think it probably got taken out of that room in the wrong
context.
"Look, anything with Tiger involved is a story, but I value
Steve's contribution to my game and while he is caddying I hope
he can caddy for me."
ESCAPE PUNISHMENT
Scott also refused to believe Williams could be considered a
racist, adding: "I think we all know that's not the case."
Williams will also escape punishment from the International
Federation of PGA Tours, who organised this week's event.
Press officer Michele Mair said: "This was a private
function. There will not be any further comment on this matter."
Former world number one Woods' spokesman and manager Mark
Steinberg also appeared to want the matter concluded quickly.
"I was with Tiger last night when he heard the news. We got
multiple calls from people who sounded like they were leaving
the caddy party," he said.
"Tiger obviously wasn't there. He doesn't know exactly what
was said. But if multiple reports, which all seem to be
accurate, are true then it is sad it has come down to this.
"It's a regrettable comment and there's really nothing that
Tiger can do or say. He's just going to move on."
Williams caddied for Woods from 1999-2011, during which time
the American won 13 of his 14 major titles with the New
Zealander on his bag.
