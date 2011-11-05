* New Zealander ended association with Woods in July

* Shocks guests at annual awards dinner

* Scott has no plan to fire Williams

SHANGHAI, Nov 5 Australia's Adam Scott stood by his caddy Steve Williams in Shanghai on Saturday as golf sought a quick resolution to the controversy surrounding the New Zealander's racist remark about Tiger Woods.

At the Annual Caddy Awards dinner in China on Friday, Williams went on stage to receive the prize for the season's best celebration after Scott's Bridgestone Invitational win in August and made an extremely derogatory comment about his former employer.

The remark was made to a private audience which included members of the media and threatened to overshadow the HSBC Champions, the final World Golf Championship (WGC) event of the season.

However, after sleeping on the comment, Williams issued a clear apology to American Woods on his website on Saturday before caddying for Scott in the third round at the Sheshan International Club.

After shooting a 69 to sit three shots behind leader Fredrik Jacobson, Scott resisted calls to fire the man he hired in August after Williams had parted company with long-time employer Woods.

"Steve issued a statement and apologised and did the right thing," Scott told reporters.

"That's all there is to say about that from my side of things. He did the right thing and its not an issue for me.

"I disagree that he should be sacked. I think everything in that room last night was all in good spirits and bit of fun and I think it probably got taken out of that room in the wrong context.

"Look, anything with Tiger involved is a story, but I value Steve's contribution to my game and while he is caddying I hope he can caddy for me."

ESCAPE PUNISHMENT

Scott also refused to believe Williams could be considered a racist, adding: "I think we all know that's not the case."

Williams will also escape punishment from the International Federation of PGA Tours, who organised this week's event.

Press officer Michele Mair said: "This was a private function. There will not be any further comment on this matter."

Former world number one Woods' spokesman and manager Mark Steinberg also appeared to want the matter concluded quickly.

"I was with Tiger last night when he heard the news. We got multiple calls from people who sounded like they were leaving the caddy party," he said.

"Tiger obviously wasn't there. He doesn't know exactly what was said. But if multiple reports, which all seem to be accurate, are true then it is sad it has come down to this.

"It's a regrettable comment and there's really nothing that Tiger can do or say. He's just going to move on."

Williams caddied for Woods from 1999-2011, during which time the American won 13 of his 14 major titles with the New Zealander on his bag.

