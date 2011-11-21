HAIKOU, China Nov 21 Thomas Bjorn's chance to
end his best season with a first World Cup of golf success has
been dashed by injury.
The 40-year-old Dane, who has competed in four previous
World Cup encounters, has told officials the recurrence of an
old neck injury has forced him out of this week's $7.5-million
event in China.
"I am really disappointed to have missed out on the chance
to play for my country at Mission Hills," Bjorn said in a
statement released by organisers.
"I always really enjoy playing in China, too, but the injury
meant it was just not possible this year unfortunately."
Bjorn has won three times this season with success in the
Qatar Masters and back-to-back wins in the Johnnie Walker
Championship at Gleneagles in Scotland and the European Masters
in Switzerland.
He is hoping to be fit to take his place in next week's Sun
City Challenge in South Africa.
Bjorn has been replaced in the Denmark team for the Haikou
event, which starts on Thursday, by 21-year-old tour rookie
Thorbjorn Olesen who was runner-up this year in the Italian Open
and French Open.
Olesen will join Anders Hansen who will return to
competition after withdrawing from last week's Iskandar Johor
Open in Malaysia.
