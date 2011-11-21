By Bernie McGuire
| HAIKOU, China
HAIKOU, China Nov 21 Hosts China have
every chance of causing an upset by outplaying some powerful
major-winning lineups at this week's World Cup team competition
at Mission Hills, according to Liang Wenchong.
Ireland, represented by the last two U.S. Open winners in
Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell, are the title favourites while
Germany are likely to feature on the leaderboard with world
number four Martin Kaymer partnering Alex Cejka.
South Africa are also expected to mount a strong challenge
with U.S. Masters champion Charl Schwartzel combining with 2010
British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen.
"If China were to win, and I think we have a strong chance,
it would be wonderful for the growth of golf in this country,"
Liang told Reuters in an interview ahead of the $7.5 million
event that starts on Thursday.
"There is going to be a lot of pressure on Zhang Xin-jun and
myself but at the same time we can use that as motivation. We
should have a lot of Chinese supporters following us."
Liang, a 16-time winner in his career, was 95th in the world
rankings in May but has since slipped to 252.
Zhang is down at number 647 despite finishing tied for 13th
in the WGC-Champions Tournament in Shanghai at the start of the
month.
HUGE IMPACT
"This is going to be another good opportunity to promote
golf in China," said Liang. "But win or lose the fact China is
participating and the tournament is being held here will have a
huge impact.
"There are many strong teams here like the German team with
Kaymer, the Ireland team and there is the South African side who
also have two major winners.
"We face a big battle if we are to win. If we can get off to
a good start, that will be the key."
The 33-year-old Liang ignored drizzling rain to walk the
host Blackstone course on Monday.
"It's the first time I have been to Hainan Island to play
golf and it is an excellent course," he said.
"It looks very special and there is a lot of volcanic rock
so it is unique. This is a huge project here -- we Chinese don't
do things in small measures.
"It is an honour to be representing my country and I am very
proud to have the China flag on my shirt," added Liang.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)