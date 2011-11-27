HAIKOU, China Nov 27 The United States team of Matt Kuchar and Gary Woodland won the World Cup on Sunday, giving America its 24th victory in the event.

The duo ended the United States' 11-year wait for the title after carding a final round of 67 at Mission Hills to finish on 24-under par, two shots ahead of English pair Ian Poulter and Justin Rose (63), and Germany's Martin Kaymer and Alex Cejka (69).

Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell, who led going into the final day, could finish no better than fourth after a level par round of 72 that included four bogeys.

Joining them in fourth place was Australia's Richard Green and Brendan Jones (69), the Scottish duo of Martin Laird and Stephen Gallacher (66) and Netherlands' Joost Luiten and Robert Jan Derksen (68). (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

