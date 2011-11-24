By Bernie McGuire
| HAIKOU, China
HAIKOU, China Nov 24 Brendan Jones and Richard
Green put Australia on top after the first day of golf's World
Cup and hoped their performance would stir up interest in the
event back home.
The duo combined to record two eagles and seven birdies in
an 11-under par 61 in the fourball format on the Blackstone
course on China's Hainan Island, with Irish pair Rory McIlroy
and Graeme McDowell two back after a 63.
Also on nine-under was Scotland's Martin Laird and Stephen
Gallacher.
"Golf in Australia at the moment is all about the Australian
PGA Championship at Coolum and do they even know the World Cup
is on here in China?" Jones told Reuters.
"It would be nice to get a line in the newspapers to say we
are leading the World Cup and hopefully go two places better
than finishing third three year back.
"We just got blown away that last day in 2008 with Sweden
shooting nine under so if we get that opportunity again this
week then we will learn from our mistakes."
Both Jones and Green had also been keen to compete at last
week's Presidents Cup but fell short of automatically qualifying
for Greg Norman's Internationals.
"Brendan and I were both in the Internationals squad and as
circumstances turned out we didn't qualify automatically for the
team because we didn't play well enough at the right times,"
Green told Reuters.
"So when the opportunity came up to come here to China and
represent Australia we snapped at it. It's a great feeling
playing for your country and besides it's been a long time since
Grades (Wayne Grady) and Chook (Peter Fowler) last won the World
Cup for Australia.
"So hopefully as Brendan said we're out to make amends for
not winning three years ago and also to boost our own individual
pride in not making the Presidents Cup side."
Ireland's duo eagled the par five sixth and managed seven
birdies, and McDowell breathed a sigh of relief when his partner
parred the last after he had missed an eight-footer.
"It would have been really disappointing not to have parred
the last so it was good to see my partner knock that one in for
a four," said McDowell.
"We gelled really well today and Rory's a pretty decent
little partner, as well."
The U.S. team of Matt Kuchar and Gary Woodland birdied five
of their closing seven holes to finish the day tied with
Netherlands in fourth at eight under par.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more golf stories