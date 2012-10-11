BELEK, Turkey Oct 11 World number two Tiger Woods swept past Rory McIlroy by six strokes on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the World Golf Final and eliminate the top-ranked Northern Irishman.

Woods was always ahead in the Group One tussle and ended up shooting a seven-under-par 64 against McIlroy's 70 at the Antalya Golf Club to set up a meeting with England's Justin Rose.

Rose blitzed his way to a course record 62 to defeat U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson (67) in the eight-man matchplay event.

South African Charl Schwartzel (63) knocked out American Matt Kuchar (65) and will meet Lee Westwood (64) in Thursday afternoon's semi-finals after the Englishman beat Hunter Mahan of the U.S. (69). (Editing by Tony Jimenez)