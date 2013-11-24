MELBOURNE Nov 24 Australia's Jason Day rode an emotional wave of crowd support to shoot a final round 70 and win the World Cup of Golf on Sunday by two strokes at Royal Melbourne after an enthralling duel with Danish runnerup Thomas Bjorn.

Day, grieving the loss of eight relatives killed in the Philippines by Typhoon Haiyan, holed a nervy clutch putt for par on the par-four 16th to break a stroke clear of Bjorn and embraced his mother after rolling in the final putt on the 18th.

Day finished with a 10-under total of 274 for his first professional win in Australia, two strokes above Bjorn, who grafted an even-par 71.

Day's heroics also propelled Australia to a runaway 10-stroke victory over the United States in the team component. Denmark and Japan finished tied third, two strokes further behind. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)