HAIKOU, China Nov 26 Martin Kaymer has no intention of following Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood to the U.S. PGA Tour and says he finds their decision to rejoin the circuit "strange".

World No. 2 and reigning U.S. Open champion McIlroy will again take up PGA Tour membership for the 2012 season.

McIlroy had announced two years ago that he would be taking his game onto the PGA Tour but less than a year later he revealed he was homesick and decided to focus on Europe.

"I just don't know why Rory and Lee go back and forth and that to me seems a little strange," Kaymer told Reuters.

"One year they are on the PGA Tour and next they're not. But it's their decisions and they can make up their own minds."

The 26-year old German, who won the recent WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai, is not about to follow suit.

"No, I have no intention of joining Lee and Rory because it means playing just too many tournaments," he said.

"I sat down recently to look at both schedules and compare for next season but it would mean having to play 12 in Europe and the minimum of 15 in America to fulfil the status.

"That would be just far too much travelling.

"Maybe some time in the future if I was to move full time to America then I might consider playing on the PGA Tour but not for a while yet."

Kaymer said his management company was continually being approached by individual PGA Tour event organisers to play more in the United States.

"With the amount of invitations I receive I could play a good many weeks in America, for sure," he said.

"But I still like competing more in Europe and while it would be great to play in America more often I will stick to my European Tour schedule."

Kaymer and Alex Cejka recorded an 11-under par third round 61 in the Fourball format to move to 19-under par in the World Cup. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

