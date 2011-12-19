Golf-World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
Dec 19 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated; last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Luke Donald (Britain) 10.03 average points 2. (3) Lee Westwood (Britain) 8.06 3. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 7.77 4. (4) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 6.55 5. (5) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.50 6. (6) Steve Stricker 5.33 7. (7) Dustin Johnson 5.27 8. (8) Jason Day (Australia) 5.07 9. (11) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 5.06 10. (9) Webb Simpson 5.03 11. (10) Matt Kuchar 4.71 12. (12) Nick Watney 4.69 13. (13) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.55 14. (14) Phil Mickelson 4.47 15. (15) KJ Choi (South Korea) 4.31 16. (28) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.88 17. (16) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 3.87 18. (17) Justin Rose (Britain) 3.84 19. (18) Hunter Mahan 3.76 20. (19) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.73
TOKYO, Feb 7 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation "a nuisance."
SEOUL, Feb 7 Olympic champion and seven-times major winner Park In-bee has a relatively modest goal this season -- stay healthy.