April 9 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Luke Donald (England) 9.61 average points
2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 9.53
3. (3) Lee Westwood (England) 8.23
4. (16) Bubba Watson 6.53
5. (4) Hunter Mahan 5.89
6. (5) Steve Stricker 5.64
7. (6) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 5.58
8. (7) Tiger Woods 5.54
9. (14) Phil Mickelson 5.31
10. (9) Justin Rose (England) 5.28
11. (13) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.11
12. (8) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 5.06
13. (10) Webb Simpson 5.02
14. (18) Matt Kuchar 4.92
15. (15) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 4.88
16. (11) Jason Day (Australia) 4.88
17. (12) Dustin Johnson 4.83
18. (17) Bill Haas 4.52
19. (27) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.49
20. (19) Keegan Bradley 4.34
