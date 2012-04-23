April 23 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 9.46 average points
2. (2) Luke Donald (England) 9.31
3. (3) Lee Westwood (England) 8.40
4. (4) Bubba Watson 6.40
5. (5) Hunter Mahan 5.76
6. (6) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 5.46
7. (7) Steve Stricker 5.44
8. (8) Tiger Woods 5.42
9. (9) Phil Mickelson 5.25
10. (10) Justin Rose (England) 5.13
12. (12) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 5.06
11. (11) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.04
13. (13) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 5.03
14. (14) Webb Simpson 4.88
15. (15) Matt Kuchar 4.82
17. (17) Jason Day (Australia) 4.81
16. (16) Dustin Johnson 4.75
18. (18) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 4.70
19. (19) Bill Haas 4.41
20. (20) Keegan Bradley 4.25
