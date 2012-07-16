UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth wins emphatically by four shots at Pebble Beach
* In rare company with ninth win by age 24 (Adds detail, quotes)
July 16 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated, last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Luke Donald (England) 9.55 average points 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 8.53 3. (3) Lee Westwood (England) 7.97 4. (4) Tiger Woods 7.65 5. (5) Webb Simpson 6.54 6. (6) Bubba Watson 6.22 7. (7) Jason Dufner 5.83 8. (8) Matt Kuchar 5.63 9. (9) Justin Rose (England) 5.54 10. (10) Hunter Mahan 5.21 11. (17) Zach Johnson 5.15 12. (11) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 5.05 13. (12) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.96 14. (13) Steve Stricker 4.86 15. (14) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.62 16. (16) Phil Mickelson 4.60 17. (15) Dustin Johnson 4.57 18. (20) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.36 19. (18) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.36 20. (19) Rickie Fowler 4.36 (Edited by Toby Davis)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California -19 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 65 65 70 -15 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 69 70 66 67 -14 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 69 66 68 -13 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 67 70 -12 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 73 67 65 Jason Day (Australia) 69 64 75 67 Jon Rahm (Spain) 73 67 67 68 -9 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 71 69 70 Rob Op
Feb 12 Jordan Spieth shrugged off an unexpected birdie drought in the final round to clinch his ninth PGA Tour victory, by four shots at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Sunday.