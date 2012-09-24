Sept 24 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated, last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 12.68 average points 2. (2) Tiger Woods 9.69 3. (3) Luke Donald (England) 9.25 4. (4) Lee Westwood (England) 7.23 5. (9) Justin Rose (England) 6.51 6. (5) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.30 7. (7) Bubba Watson 6.17 8. (8) Webb Simpson 6.17 9. (6) Jason Dufner 6.00 10. (18) Brandt Snedeker 6.00 11. (11) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 5.69 12. (10) Steve Stricker 5.65 13. (12) Dustin Johnson 5.47 14. (13) Keegan Bradley 5.42 15. (14) Matt Kuchar 5.38 16. (15) Phil Mickelson 5.11 17. (16) Zach Johnson 5.08 18. (17) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 4.89 19. (19) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.82 20. (20) Hunter Mahan 4.79 (Editing by Toby Davis)