UPDATE 1-Golf-Johnson, chasing top ranking, two off Riviera lead
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)
Nov 12 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated, last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 13.01 average points 2. (2) Tiger Woods 9.12 3. (3) Luke Donald (England) 8.77 4. (4) Lee Westwood (England) 6.72 5. (6) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.23 6. (10) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 6.21 7. (5) Justin Rose (England) 6.17 8. (7) Jason Dufner 5.91 9. (9) Brandt Snedeker 5.70 10. (8) Webb Simpson 5.70 11. (11) Bubba Watson 5.58 12. (12) Steve Stricker 5.18 13. (13) Phil Mickelson 5.18 14. (14) Keegan Bradley 5.05 15. (16) Nick Watney 5.00 16. (15) Ian Poulter (England) 5.00 17. (17) Matt Kuchar 4.96 18. (18) Dustin Johnson 4.89 19. (19) Peter Hanson (Sweden) 4.82 20. (20) Ernie Els (South Africa) 4.75 (Editing by Toby Davis)
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the U.S. PGA Tour Genesis Open at the par-71 course on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California holes played rounds -7 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 18 64 -5 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 18 66 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 18 66 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 18 66 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.)
MELBOURNE, Feb 17 Professional golf has long consisted of 72-hole tournaments played over four days - something that will have to change if the game wants to reach a new generation of fans, the head of the European Tour said.