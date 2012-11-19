UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth wins emphatically by four shots at Pebble Beach
* In rare company with ninth win by age 24 (Adds detail, quotes)
Nov 19 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated, last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 12.59 average points 2. (3) Luke Donald (England) 9.06 3. (2) Tiger Woods 9.00 4. (4) Lee Westwood (England) 6.60 5. (5) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.59 6. (6) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 6.15 7. (7) Justin Rose (England) 6.08 8. (8) Jason Dufner 5.83 9. (10) Webb Simpson 5.71 10. (9) Brandt Snedeker 5.64 11. (11) Bubba Watson 5.49 12. (13) Phil Mickelson 5.21 13. (16) Ian Poulter (England) 5.16 14. (12) Steve Stricker 5.08 15. (14) Keegan Bradley 4.97 16. (15) Nick Watney 4.94 17. (17) Matt Kuchar 4.88 18. (18) Dustin Johnson 4.81 19. (19) Peter Hanson (Sweden) 4.77 20. (20) Ernie Els (South Africa) 4.69 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
* In rare company with ninth win by age 24 (Adds detail, quotes)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California -19 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 65 65 70 -15 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 69 70 66 67 -14 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 69 66 68 -13 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 67 70 -12 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 70 73 67 65 Jason Day (Australia) 69 64 75 67 Jon Rahm (Spain) 73 67 67 68 -9 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 71 69 70 Rob Op
Feb 12 Jordan Spieth shrugged off an unexpected birdie drought in the final round to clinch his ninth PGA Tour victory, by four shots at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on Sunday.