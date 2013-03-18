Golf-Herman grabs Valspar lead, Stenson two shots back
March 9 Henrik Stenson wielded a hot putter to card a flawless seven-under-par 64 in the opening round at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Thursday.
Mar 18 Mar 18 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated, last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 11.50 average points 2. (2) Tiger Woods 10.35 3. (3) Luke Donald (England) 7.16 4. (4) Brandt Snedeker 6.47 5. (5) Justin Rose (England) 6.44 6. (6) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 6.14 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.93 8. (8) Steve Stricker 5.83 9. (9) Matt Kuchar 5.46 10. (10) Phil Mickelson 5.44 11. (12) Ian Poulter (England) 5.27 12. (11) Lee Westwood (England) 5.24 13. (13) Bubba Watson 5.03 14. (14) Keegan Bradley 4.98 15. (15) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 4.91 16. (17) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.91 17. (16) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.89 18. (18) Jason Dufner 4.81 19. (19) Webb Simpson 4.66 20. (21) Dustin Johnson 4.49 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
March 9 Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the European Tour Indian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in New Delhi holes played rounds -5 David Horsey (Britain) 15 -4 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 68 -3 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 16 Gregory Havret (France) 12