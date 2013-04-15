April 15 Adam Scott has climbed to a joint career-high number three in the world rankings following his dramatic Masters victory on Sunday.

Scott became the first Australian to win at Augusta after sinking a 15-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole to clinch a playoff victory over Angel Cabrera.

He edged past the Argentine to claim the green jacket after the pair had finished locked together on nine-under-par 279 after four rounds.

The Australian rose from number seven in the rankings to sit just behind Tiger Woods, who finished four shots off the pace at Augusta, and Rory McIlroy who rallied with a final round 69 to end 11 shots adrift.

Cabrera, a former Masters and U.S. Open champion who had dropped down the rankings after struggling with health problems, rose from 269 to 64th after falling just short of clinching a third major title.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)