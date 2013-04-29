UPDATE 1-Golf-No doubting Thomas as ace boosts him to WGC lead
* Mickelson, McIlroy two shots behind (Updates with quotes, details)
April 29 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated, last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Tiger Woods 11.92 average points 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 10.70 3. (3) Adam Scott (Australia) 7.91 4. (4) Justin Rose (England) 6.77 5. (5) Luke Donald (England) 6.49 6. (6) Brandt Snedeker 6.30 7. (7) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 5.84 8. (8) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 5.50 9. (9) Steve Stricker 5.44 10. (10) Matt Kuchar 5.36 11. (11) Phil Mickelson 5.08 12. (12) Lee Westwood (England) 4.96 13. (13) Keegan Bradley 4.93 14. (14) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.88 15. (17) Ian Poulter (England) 4.88 16. (15) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.79 17. (16) Bubba Watson 4.74 18. (18) Webb Simpson 4.69 19. (19) Dustin Johnson 4.49 20. (20) Jason Dufner 4.47 (Editing by Toby Davis)
* Mickelson, McIlroy two shots behind (Updates with quotes, details)
March 4 A hole-in-one boosted Justin Thomas to a one-stroke lead over fellow American Dustin Johnson, and a two-shot cushion over Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy after the third round at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City on Saturday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Mexico Championship at the par-71 course on Saturday in Mexico City -12 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 69 66 66 -11 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 66 66 -10 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 65 70 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 68 68 -9 Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 71 66 Jon Rahm (Spain) 67 70 67 -8 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 70 67 68 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 70 66 Thomas Pieter