Golf-Herman grabs Valspar lead, Stenson two shots back
March 9 Henrik Stenson wielded a hot putter to card a flawless seven-under-par 64 in the opening round at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Thursday.
June 17 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated, last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Tiger Woods 13.06 average points 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 9.52 3. (5) Justin Rose (England) 8.19 4. (3) Adam Scott (Australia) 7.35 5. (4) Matt Kuchar 6.69 6. (10) Phil Mickelson 6.17 7. (6) Luke Donald (England) 6.07 8. (7) Brandt Snedeker 5.97 9. (8) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 5.59 10. (9) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 5.28 11. (13) Steve Stricker 5.21 12. (11) Lee Westwood (England) 5.07 13. (14) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.97 14. (12) Keegan Bradley 4.84 15. (15) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.80 16. (26) Jason Day (Australia) 4.50 17. (20) Jason Dufner 4.40 18. (17) Ian Poulter (England) 4.39 19. (16) Bubba Watson 4.36 20. (21) Ernie Els (South Africa) 4.32 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
March 9 Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the European Tour Indian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in New Delhi holes played rounds -5 David Horsey (Britain) 15 -4 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 68 -3 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 18 69 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 16 Gregory Havret (France) 12