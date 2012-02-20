Feb 20 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Luke Donald (Britain) 9.26 average points
2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 7.81
3. (2) Lee Westwood (Britain) 7.80
4. (4) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 5.96
5. (5) Steve Stricker 5.68
6. (6) Webb Simpson 5.17
7. (7) Jason Day (Australia) 5.11
8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.10
9. (11) Phil Mickelson 5.05
10. (10) Dustin Johnson 5.03
11. (9) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.86
12. (22) Bill Haas 4.68
13. (12) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.42
14. (13) Matt Kuchar 4.37
15. (14) Nick Watney 4.26
16. (17) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.16
17. (15) KJ Choi (South Korea) 4.14
18. (16) Brandt Snedeker 4.00
19. (26) Keegan Bradley 3.96
20. (18) Tiger Woods 3.77
