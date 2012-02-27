Feb 27 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated, last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Luke Donald (Britain) 9.13 average points 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 8.60 3. (3) Lee Westwood (Britain) 8.17 4. (4) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 6.02 5. (5) Steve Stricker 5.80 6. (6) Webb Simpson 5.14 7. (10) Dustin Johnson 5.11 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.05 9. (22) Hunter Mahan 5.03 10. (7) Jason Day (Australia) 5.01 11. (9) Phil Mickelson 4.96 12. (11) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.87 13. (12) Bill Haas 4.67 14. (14) Matt Kuchar 4.56 15. (13) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.36 16. (15) Nick Watney 4.35 17. (16) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.14 18. (18) Brandt Snedeker 4.12 19. (17) KJ Choi (South Korea) 4.08 20. (19) Keegan Bradley 4.00

(Editing by Tom Pilcher) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport/)

Twitter: @PilcherReuters

Please double-click on the newslink:

for golf stories