June 18 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Luke Donald (England) 10.12 average points
2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 8.86
3. (3) Lee Westwood (England) 8.28
4. (4) Tiger Woods 6.78
5. (14) Webb Simpson 6.66
6. (5) Bubba Watson 5.99
7. (6) Matt Kuchar 5.86
8. (9) Jason Dufner 5.69
9. (7) Justin Rose (England) 5.68
10. (8) Hunter Mahan 5.39
11. (21) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 5.24
12. (11) Steve Stricker 5.01
13. (12) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4.96
14. (10) Dustin Johnson 4.88
15. (13) Phil Mickelson 4.83
16. (15) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.68
17. (17) Adam Scott (Australia) 4.67
18. (18) Zach Johnson 4.63
19. (20) Rickie Fowler 4.54
20. (16) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.51
