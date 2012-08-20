Aug 20 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 10.42 average points
2. (2) Luke Donald (England) 9.61
3. (3) Tiger Woods 8.63
4. (4) Lee Westwood (England) 7.23
5. (5) Webb Simpson 6.20
6. (6) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.18
7. (8) Bubba Watson 6.14
8. (7) Justin Rose (England) 6.05
9. (9) Jason Dufner 6.00
10. (10) Steve Stricker 5.83
11. (11) Matt Kuchar 5.68
12. (12) Keegan Bradley 5.55
13. (13) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 5.26
14. (14) Zach Johnson 5.16
15. (15) Hunter Mahan 4.97
16. (16) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4.72
17. (29) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.69
18. (17) Ernie Els (South Africa) 4.68
19. (18) Dustin Johnson 4.59
20. (19) Phil Mickelson 4.32
(Edited by Tom Pilcher)