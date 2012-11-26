Nov 26 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 13.61 average points
2. (2) Luke Donald (England) 9.28
3. (3) Tiger Woods 8.89
4. (7) Justin Rose (England) 6.66
5. (5) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.50
6. (4) Lee Westwood (England) 6.39
7. (6) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 6.35
8. (8) Jason Dufner 5.74
9. (9) Webb Simpson 5.61
10. (10) Brandt Snedeker 5.56
11. (11) Bubba Watson 5.39
12. (13) Ian Poulter (England) 5.13
13. (12) Phil Mickelson 5.13
14. (14) Steve Stricker 4.98
15. (15) Keegan Bradley 4.90
16. (16) Nick Watney 4.85
17. (19) Peter Hanson (Sweden) 4.81
18. (17) Matt Kuchar 4.79
19. (18) Dustin Johnson 4.72
20. (20) Ernie Els (South Africa) 4.64
(Editing by Caroline Helly)