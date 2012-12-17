Dec 17 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless
stated, last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 13.22 average points
2. (2) Luke Donald (England) 8.62
3. (3) Tiger Woods 8.53
4. (4) Justin Rose (England) 6.42
5. (5) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.21
6. (6) Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 6.14
7. (7) Lee Westwood (England) 6.03
8. (8) Bubba Watson 5.29
9. (9) Jason Dufner 5.29
10. (10) Brandt Snedeker 5.23
11. (11) Webb Simpson 5.13
12. (13) Ian Poulter (England) 5.00
13. (12) Keegan Bradley 5.00
14. (14) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.90
15. (15) Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 4.81
16. (16) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.73
17. (17) Phil Mickelson 4.69
18. (18) Steve Stricker 4.65
19. (19) Peter Hanson (Sweden) 4.59
20. (20) Nick Watney 4.54
