UPDATE 1-Golf-World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach
* Ko says South African has already deconstructed her swing (Adds details, quotes)
Sept 19 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated; last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Luke Donald (Britain) 10.52 average points 2. (2) Lee Westwood (Britain) 8.06 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 6.97 4. (6) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 6.66 5. (4) Steve Stricker 6.64 6. (5) Dustin Johnson 6.59 7. (7) Jason Day (Australia) 6.00 8. (8) Matt Kuchar 5.72 9. (9) Phil Mickelson 5.64 10. (10) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.62 11. (11) Nick Watney 5.29 12. (12) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.99 13. (15) Webb Simpson 4.91 14. (14) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.57 15. (13) Bubba Watson 4.55 16. (16) KJ Choi (South Korea) 4.53 17. (40) Justin Rose (Britain) 4.27 18. (17) David Toms 4.16 19. (18) Ian Poulter (Britain) 3.93 20. (19) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.77 (Editing by Toby Davis)
* Ko says South African has already deconstructed her swing (Adds details, quotes)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
TOKYO, Feb 7 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation "a nuisance."