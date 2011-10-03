Golf-World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
Oct 3 World rankings on Monday (U.S. unless stated; last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Luke Donald (Britain) 10.70 average points 2. (2) Lee Westwood (Britain) 7.79 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 7.35 4. (4) Steve Stricker 6.56 5. (5) Dustin Johnson 6.49 6. (6) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 6.34 7. (7) Jason Day (Australia) 5.94 8. (9) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.69 9. (10) Matt Kuchar 5.61 10. (8) Phil Mickelson 5.59 11. (11) Nick Watney 5.37 12. (13) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.93 13. (12) Webb Simpson 4.91 14. (15) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.73 15. (14) KJ Choi (South Korea) 4.70 16. (16) Bubba Watson 4.38 17. (17) Justin Rose (Britain) 4.23 18. (19) David Toms 4.16 19. (18) Hunter Mahan 4.14 20. (23) Paul Casey (Britain) 3.96 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
TOKYO, Feb 7 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation "a nuisance."
SEOUL, Feb 7 Olympic champion and seven-times major winner Park In-bee has a relatively modest goal this season -- stay healthy.