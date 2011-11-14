Nov 14 World rankings on Monday (U.S.
unless stated; last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Luke Donald (Britain) 10.33 average points
2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 7.55
3. (3) Lee Westwood (Britain) 7.49
4. (4) Martin Kaymer (Germany) 7.00
5. (6) Steve Stricker 5.91
6. (5) Dustin Johnson 5.88
7. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.58
8. (7) Jason Day (Australia) 5.58
9. (10) Webb Simpson 5.26
10. (9) Matt Kuchar 5.14
11. (12) Nick Watney 5.13
12. (11) Phil Mickelson 5.08
13. (13) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4.83
14. (14) Graeme McDowell (Britain) 4.70
15. (15) KJ Choi (South Korea) 4.64
16. (16) Justin Rose (Britain) 4.22
17. (17) Bubba Watson 4.05
18. (18) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 4.04
19. (19) Hunter Mahan 3.94
20. (21) David Toms 3.82
