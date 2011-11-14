Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open scores

Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona PLAY-OFF 1 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) after 4 2 Webb Simpson (U.S.) after 4 REGULAR ROUNDS -17 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 65 68 68 66 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67 71 65 64 -16 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 68 67 68 65 -15 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 67 68 69 65 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 71 64 67 67 -14 An Byeong Hun (Korea)