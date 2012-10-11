BELEK, Turkey Oct 11 Justin Rose beat 14-times major champion Tiger Woods in the semi-finals on Thursday to set up a title showdown with fellow Englishman Lee Westwood at the World Golf Final exhibition event.

World number five Rose (69) carded two birdies and an eagle in the last six holes to defeat world number two Woods by one shot.

Westwood blitzed his way past 2011 U.S. Masters champion Charl Schwartzel by six shots, the world number four firing two eagles and eight birdies in a 10-under 61.

Earlier, Woods beat world number one Rory McIlroy by six shots in their much-anticipated Group One tussle at the Antalya Golf Club.

The final is on Friday.