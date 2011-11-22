HAIKOU, China Nov 22 The Molinaris are back in China for the defence of their World Cup title this week and are hoping they can build on the brotherly love that carried the Italian siblings to a one-shot victory two years ago.

After recording Italy's first win at Shenzen in 2009, Francesco and Edoardo Molinari will be attempting to become just the third nation to successfully defend the title at the 72-hole event on Hainan Island starting on Thursday.

"Two years ago, we had a very good week and we enjoyed ourselves very much," Edoardo Molinari told reporters on Tuesday.

"Hopefully, we can do the same this year. But the most important thing is that we are playing quite well and we know each other's game so very well," the 30-year-old added.

"But it was just fantastic to win two years ago because neither of us had won such a big tournament before. And when you play for your country, there's always a little bit of extra pressure."

The United States have dominated the tournament since it was first staged in 1953, winning the title 23 times and successfully defending IT on numerous occasions, while Spain are the only other nation to retain the trophy (in 1977).

Francesco Molinari used the 2009 victory as a springboard to capture a World Golf Championships title and join his brother in Europe's winning Ryder Cup team last year.

"Winning was a big step in both our careers and gave us a lot of confidence and helped us achieve much in 2010 and also this year," the 29-year-old said.

"Also, winning the World Cup was a big turning point for Italian golf. We turned a corner as a country and have managed to help the sport grow in Italy."

The Molinaris are one of three sets of siblings competing at the $7.5 million event, along with Columbia's Camilo and Manny Villegas, and Ricardo and Hugh Santos of Portugal.

