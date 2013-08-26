Aug 26 Lydia Ko's successful defence of her Canadian Open title on Sunday will make her "think" more about turning professional, but the trophy and $300,000 in foregone prizemoney would not hasten her decision, New Zealand's 16-year-old golf sensation said.

Ko became the first amateur to defend an LPGA title with a commanding five-stroke win at Royal Mayfair Golf Club in Edmonton, but second-placed Frenchwoman Karine Icher will take the winner's cheque.

Ko has had four other top-10 finishes on the tour this season, giving up hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizemoney, but said in February this year she would take another two years before going pro.

"You know, I've always said I'm thinking about it and that's the same answer right here," Ko told reporters after winning her second LPGA title on Sunday with a sparkling final round six-under 64.

"Nothing has changed within the last 72 hours. I'm happy at the moment.

"I think this win will make us think a little better, and think, what is a good option right now."

Ko became the youngest winner on the LPGA Tour when she won last year's Canadian Open at the age of 15 years, four months and two days.

She underlined her quality by becoming the youngest winner on the European Tour by clinching the co-sanctioned New Zealand Open in February.

