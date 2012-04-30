By Smita Madhur
NEW YORK, April 30 Citigroup has priced a
$411.36 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) for Golub
Capital Partners, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The CLO, which is called Golub Capital Partners CLO 11 Ltd,
includes a $257 million Aaa/AAA tranche priced at par to yield
135bp over Libor; a $35.5 million AA tranche priced at a coupon
of 225bp over Libor and a DM of 280bp over Libor; a $31 million
A tranche priced at a coupon of 300bp over Libor and a DM of
435bp over Libor; a $21 million BBB tranche priced at a coupon
of 500bp over Libor and a DM of 650bp over Libor; a $21 million
BB tranche, which was not offered; and a $45.86 million equity
tranche, which was not offered.
A DM, or discount-to-margin, is the margin after taking into
account the issue price of a CLO tranche.
The CLO's reinvestment period - the length of time it can
actively trade in and out of credits - ends on May 23, 2015 and
its legal final maturity is on May 23, 2022.
The assets in the CLO are U.S. dollar senior secured bank
loans.
In January, Golub priced a $250 million middle market CLO.
The AAA notes on that deal printed at 200bp over Libor.
In September 2011, Golub priced a $306 million CLO backed by
broadly syndicated loans. The AAA tranche on that deal priced at
141bp over Libor.
CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices
of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields
- are still a substantial buyer base for corporate loans post
the credit crisis. Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make
up around 40-50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70-75
percent at the height of the market.
CLOs make money based on the difference between the
liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the
spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since the
resurgence of the CLO market in 2011, liabilities spreads on all
parts of CLOs' capital stacks have been trending lower, although
they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the
vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006.
In 2011, $13.24 billion in CLOs were printed in the U.S.,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. So far this year, $11.22
billion in CLOs have priced and of those, $6.07 billion priced
in the first quarter.
(Editing By Jon Methven)