NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters LPC) - Golub Capital, an asset manager, has hired Gil Tollinchi, the former head of trading at Crescent Capital Group.

Tollinchi will join the senior leadership of Golub’s broadly syndicated loans team, according to Meghan Womack, a firm spokesperson. He will work with Christina Jamieson, the head of broadly syndicated loans, to expand the firm’s business in this area.

He will be based in New York and is slated to start at the end of the month, Womack said. Reuters first reported last month that Tollinchi had left Crescent.

He previously worked at Standard Chartered Bank and The Bank of New York, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Bloomberg previously reported the hire.

Tollinchi declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jon Methven)