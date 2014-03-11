UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, March 11 The former chairman of GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd and his wife have agreed to pay the Chinese home appliance retailer HK$420 million ($54 million) in compensation for breaches of duties related to share repurchases, the Hong Kong securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
In legal proceedings, the Securities and Futures Commission had alleged that ex-chairman Wong Kwong Yu and his wife, Du Juan, who is also a former director of GOME, had organised share repurchases in 2008 to raise cash to repay a HK$2.4 billion personal loan to a financial institution. ($1 = 7.7613 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and; Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources