UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Nov 19 GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd, China's No.2 home appliance retail chain operator, posted a 686.7 million yuan ($110.13 million) loss for the first nine months of 2012 due to lower sales, rising costs and a loss at its e-commerce business.
GOME, which is backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, recorded 1.79 billion yuan profit for the nine months ended in September a year earlier.
Its net loss amounted to 185.6 million yuan for the July-September quarter, compared with a 539 million profit the same period a year go, according to Reuters' calculations.
In October, GOME warned that it expected to report a net loss for the January-September period of between 600 million yuan and 700 million yuan due to a drop in sales revenue, higher staff and rental costs and a loss at the company's e-commerce business.
($1 = 6.2356 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Matt Driskill)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources